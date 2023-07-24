Monday, July 24

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on July 26th, 1865 the Indian Wars battles of Platte Bridge Station and Red Buttes took place near Casper, ending with dozens of deaths. It was considered one of the more significant battles during this time period, and a direct result of the Sand Creek Massacre, where hundreds of U-S troops attacked a peaceful Southern Cheyenne village.

On July 24th, 1878, the founder of the Pitchfork Ranch, near Meeteetse came to Wyoming. His name was Otto Franc. He was born near Frankfurt, Germany.

On July 28th, 1913, cattleman and banker John B. Kendrick and his family moved into Trail End, their mansion in Sheridan. This was 16 months before Kendrick was elected to be Wyoming’s ninth governor. He was born in Texas.

On July 25th, 1962, novelist and newspaperwoman Caroline Lockhart died in Cody. She was known for writing about Wyoming’s cowboy heritage back in the 1920s.