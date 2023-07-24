© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, July 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published July 24, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on July 26th, 1865 the Indian Wars battles of Platte Bridge Station and Red Buttes took place near Casper, ending with dozens of deaths. It was considered one of the more significant battles during this time period, and a direct result of the Sand Creek Massacre, where hundreds of U-S troops attacked a peaceful Southern Cheyenne village.

On July 24th, 1878, the founder of the Pitchfork Ranch, near Meeteetse came to Wyoming. His name was Otto Franc. He was born near Frankfurt, Germany.

On July 28th, 1913, cattleman and banker John B. Kendrick and his family moved into Trail End, their mansion in Sheridan. This was 16 months before Kendrick was elected to be Wyoming’s ninth governor. He was born in Texas.

On July 25th, 1962, novelist and newspaperwoman Caroline Lockhart died in Cody. She was known for writing about Wyoming’s cowboy heritage back in the 1920s.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE