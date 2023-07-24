Cambodia's ruling party declares a 'landslide' victory

Cambodia’s ruling party has declared a “landslide” victory in the country’s parliamentary elections despite facing virtually no opposition.

Hun Sen, the leader of the Cambodian People’s Party, or CPP, secured his win this weekend after the opposition party was removed from the ballot over a paperwork technicality. Voters who protested were threatened by the ruling party.

We turn to Leila Goldstein, a reporter based in Phnom Penh.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.