© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, July 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was named the state’s most socially responsible hospital. That means high grades in all measures of health equity, value of care and patient outcomes.

The National High School Finals Rodeo is taking place this week in Gillette. According to County 17 news, quite a few Wyomingites have scored high, including Abagail Oleson from Sheridan who placed first in pole bending, and Hayden Welsh of Gillette who placed second in bull riding.

Over in Teton County, 185 hikers completed the ‘Everesting’ challenge. According to Buckrail news, this meant summiting the local ski hill – Snow King – 19 times over the course of about two days to amount to the distance it takes to hike up Everest.

The Thermopolis-Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce is holding a ‘hidden buffalo’ competition. According to the Thermopolis Independent Record, 10 stuffed animal buffalos are hidden across the county. They are encouraging people to go explore and if you find one, bring it back to the chamber for a $100 prize!

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE