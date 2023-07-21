Friday, July 21

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was named the state’s most socially responsible hospital. That means high grades in all measures of health equity, value of care and patient outcomes.

The National High School Finals Rodeo is taking place this week in Gillette. According to County 17 news, quite a few Wyomingites have scored high, including Abagail Oleson from Sheridan who placed first in pole bending, and Hayden Welsh of Gillette who placed second in bull riding.

Over in Teton County, 185 hikers completed the ‘Everesting’ challenge. According to Buckrail news, this meant summiting the local ski hill – Snow King – 19 times over the course of about two days to amount to the distance it takes to hike up Everest.

The Thermopolis-Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce is holding a ‘hidden buffalo’ competition. According to the Thermopolis Independent Record, 10 stuffed animal buffalos are hidden across the county. They are encouraging people to go explore and if you find one, bring it back to the chamber for a $100 prize!