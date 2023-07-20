© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, July 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published July 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM MDT

A recent open house of the Union Pacific Railroad Depot brought excitement on what will breathe new life into the building. According to Sweetwater Now, the City of Green River is planning to remodel the building and the public is very excited for its potential as a brewery, event center, museum or indoor marketplace!

Four Wyominingites have been recognized as ultimate anglers. To earn that title, one must catch 10 different species of the state's trophy size fish - that means the largest fish. The four represent Casper, Lander and Cody.

In Riverton, the ninth annual Chalk the Walk was a success. County 10 writes the public came in droves to show off their artistic talents on the sidewalk in front of the library. Artwork included wildlife, landscapes and even spiderman.

Up north in Cody, a Laramie based artist finished his 84 foot by 12 foot mural. The Cody Enterprise reports it took a little under a month for Dan Toro to finish the piece. The mural is of a western blanket intertwined with elements of nature.

Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE