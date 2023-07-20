Thursday, July 20

A recent open house of the Union Pacific Railroad Depot brought excitement on what will breathe new life into the building. According to Sweetwater Now, the City of Green River is planning to remodel the building and the public is very excited for its potential as a brewery, event center, museum or indoor marketplace!

Four Wyominingites have been recognized as ultimate anglers. To earn that title, one must catch 10 different species of the state's trophy size fish - that means the largest fish. The four represent Casper, Lander and Cody.

In Riverton, the ninth annual Chalk the Walk was a success. County 10 writes the public came in droves to show off their artistic talents on the sidewalk in front of the library. Artwork included wildlife, landscapes and even spiderman.

Up north in Cody, a Laramie based artist finished his 84 foot by 12 foot mural. The Cody Enterprise reports it took a little under a month for Dan Toro to finish the piece. The mural is of a western blanket intertwined with elements of nature.