Wednesday, July 19

Two unexpected performers are making a splash at this year’s Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that sea lions Zoe and Lily have been delighting crowds with their many tricks. The sea lions are rescues from Texas and travel to perform throughout the year.

In Laramie, a beehive was found in the wall of the Cheyenne Police Department. According to Laramie Live, a local beekeeping company was called to move the hive given its proximity to a high amount of foot traffic. The bees were collected in a vacuum, placed into a new hive, and relocated to an apiary.

The Riverton Ranger reports that 22 hot air balloons soared into the sky at the 43rd annual Riverton Hot Air Balloon Rally over the weekend.

And the Pinedale Little League team is off to California to play in the West Regional Tournament. According to the Pinedale Roundup, the team recently won the state championship after only three years in the league. Their first game will be against Federal Way, Washington – a city with a population more than 45 times larger than Pinedale’s.