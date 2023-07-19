© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, July 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published July 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM MDT

Two unexpected performers are making a splash at this year’s Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that sea lions Zoe and Lily have been delighting crowds with their many tricks. The sea lions are rescues from Texas and travel to perform throughout the year.

In Laramie, a beehive was found in the wall of the Cheyenne Police Department. According to Laramie Live, a local beekeeping company was called to move the hive given its proximity to a high amount of foot traffic. The bees were collected in a vacuum, placed into a new hive, and relocated to an apiary.

The Riverton Ranger reports that 22 hot air balloons soared into the sky at the 43rd annual Riverton Hot Air Balloon Rally over the weekend.

And the Pinedale Little League team is off to California to play in the West Regional Tournament. According to the Pinedale Roundup, the team recently won the state championship after only three years in the league. Their first game will be against Federal Way, Washington – a city with a population more than 45 times larger than Pinedale’s.

Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West with the National Outdoor Leadership School.
