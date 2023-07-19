Michigan Republicans face felony charges for allegedly posing as electoral college members

A group of Michigan Republicans who allegedly posed as electoral college members in 2020 are facing felony charges. Prosecutors allege the 16 people, including a former state Republican party co-chair, tried to award the state’s electoral college votes to former President Donald Trump.

Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.