Renewed interest and support for nuclear power in the U.S. is propelling numerous proposals for plants in the West.

Caitlin Tan of the Mountain West News Bureau takes us to one small town in Wyoming to hear how locals are preparing. Will Walkey of the Mountain West News Bureau contributed to this report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.