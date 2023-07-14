Friday, July 14

Johnson County’s annual pig wrestling fundraiser was a success! That’s according to the Buffalo Bulletin. Teams of kids tried to get a hold of a pig in the muddy arena of the county’s fairgrounds. In order to get points, the teams had to flip their greased up pig… butt first into a barrel. The proceeds went to Summit Gymnastics.

Another animal was wrangled by a Cheyenne man. The Bridger Valley Pioneer reports Owen Shaad broke the state record when he caught tiger trout that was 11.93 pounds and 31 inches in length.

And Thermopolis recently welcomed dinosaur fans for their first ever Jurassic Fest. The Thermopolis Independent Record reports the event was held at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center. Multi-award winning British paleontologist Dr. Dean Lomax told the crowd, "I was that annoying kid telling everybody dinosaur facts and correcting them on their pronunciations. I still do that."

Any stargazing fans out there? Tomorrow the Fort Laramie National Historic Site is hosting a walk among the stars. The Torrington Telegrams says participants are encouraged to bring something to sit on.