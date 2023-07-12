Wednesday, July 12

A small piece of art is brightening Sheridan's driver’s days. The Sheridan Press reports local Trish Saunders decorates a large metal construction cone in her yard for each season. She has created everything from a piece of candy corn with a spider to a penguin with a scarf. She mostly uses recycled materials and always incorporates a bowling ball because it won’t blow away. The next piece she’s envisioning? Godzilla.

The former mining company town of Sunrise is getting a chance at a second life. Cowboy State Daily reports John Voight purchased Sunrise in 2011 and planned to mine the rest of the iron ore left there. But now, he’s restoring the mining bosses’ brick houses to be Airbnbs. He’s donated the local YMCA building, which used to be the town’s center, to the Sunrise Historic and Prehistoric Preservation Society. They will turn it into a museum with local Paleoindian and mining artifacts.

A Casper family got lucky during a recent storm. Oil City News reports a lightning strike punched a hole through their roof. But no one was injured and it didn’t start a fire.

And the Wyoming Highway Patrol is celebrating its 90th anniversary. The department is holding celebrations across the state until July 19.