Friday, June 30

A Gillette 10-year-old is running his own thriving business. The Gillette News Record reports Jaxton Waldrop asked Santa for a packet of seeds several years ago. After that, he developed a love of growing plants. He started growing veggies from seed and sells them at the local farmer’s market and on Facebook. He has even partnered with the Edible Prairie Project to supply seedlings to local families.

A Cheyenne resident has broken a Wyoming fish record. Owen Schaad caught a 31-inch long, 11.93-pound tiger trout near Kemmerer. He broke the state record that had stood for 11 years.

Summit Elementary School in Casper has been recognized as a Legacy School through the Leader In Me program. The program is meant to build resilience and leadership in students, create a high-trust culture, and improve academic achievement. Summit Elementary is one of fourteen schools in the world awarded this status.

And WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the eighth best place for a summer road trip. It was ranked based on average gas prices, car thefts per capita, access to scenic byways, lowest price of camping, and fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.