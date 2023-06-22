Thursday, June 22

Pinedale Elementary Schoolers recently donated almost $840 to the Wyoming Pug Rescue. The Pinedale Roundup reports it’s the largest single donation the rescue has received since it was founded five years ago. The students sold dog tags and had a hat day, where students could donate money to wear hats at school. At an end of the school year assembly, the kids presented the check plus dog beds, toys, and other items the rescue may need.

The pups of Powell were also recently spoiled by local dog lovers - literally. The Powell Tribune reports the group Powell Dog Lovers built the city’s dog park a few years ago. They recently decided they wanted to add canine agility equipment, but everything they found was incredibly expensive and wasn’t supposed to be outside. But then Tate McCoy reached out. His local company Production Machine designed, fabricated, and then donated all of the parts for it. They will be installed in July.

Wyomingites can see the work of fiber artisans this summer at the seven stops of the Sixth Annual Cowboy Yarn Crawl. County17 reports participants can collect stamps and stitch markers from each site they visit throughout the state. It’s going on until Labor Day.