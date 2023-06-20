Tuesday, June 20

A Laramie infant has gone through more than many go through in their whole life time. The Laramie Boomerang reports Benson Montoya was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect before he was born. When he was just four days old, he underwent heart surgery at Denver Children’s Hospital. He’s recovering well at home with his moms. The parents started a Facebook page for other parents with children with heart defects called Wyoming Heart Warriors.

The new season of a Netflix mini series features Wyoming’s antelope. The Pinedale Roundup reports “Our Planet” places the migration of pronghorn across the state next to other epic migration routes, like orcas and monarchs.

The historic steam train engine, Big Boy No. 4014 made its first stop during its yearly trip from Cheyenne. The Pine Bluffs Post reports people surrounded the engine in Albin before it continued on to its final destination of Omaha, Nebraska.

And former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen will be the next cover athlete for the upcoming “Madden 24” video game. County17 reports the current Buffalo Bills player called it a “dream come true.” The game will be released in August.