Monday, June 19

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 18, 1907, the first train arrived in Centennial. Eleven years later, on June 18, 1918, a solar eclipse crossed Wyoming, drawing prominent astronomers to Rock Springs and Green River. On June 19, 1847, William Clayton, who was a diarist for the first Mormon pioneer company, described Alkali Swamp, which is now called Clayton’s Slough, as “one of the most horrid, swampy, stinking places I ever saw.” On June 20, 1874, William A. Richards wrote his first diary entry during his survey of Wyoming’s western boundary. Also on June 20, but in 1925, the first electric typewriter in the state was used in a Cheyenne newspaper office. On June 22, 1943, some army dogs went AWOL somewhere near Wendover in southeast Wyoming. On June 24, 1940, a Parco man was tarred and feathered for refusing to salute the flag.