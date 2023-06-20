© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, June 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 18, 1907, the first train arrived in Centennial. Eleven years later, on June 18, 1918, a solar eclipse crossed Wyoming, drawing prominent astronomers to Rock Springs and Green River. On June 19, 1847, William Clayton, who was a diarist for the first Mormon pioneer company, described Alkali Swamp, which is now called Clayton’s Slough, as “one of the most horrid, swampy, stinking places I ever saw.” On June 20, 1874, William A. Richards wrote his first diary entry during his survey of Wyoming’s western boundary. Also on June 20, but in 1925, the first electric typewriter in the state was used in a Cheyenne newspaper office. On June 22, 1943, some army dogs went AWOL somewhere near Wendover in southeast Wyoming. On June 24, 1940, a Parco man was tarred and feathered for refusing to salute the flag.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
