Thursday, June 15

The author of a popular book series recently visited Gillette. The Gillette News Record reports Andrew Grant co-authors the “Jack Reacher” series with his brother Lee Child. He also writes his own books. Grant was at the Campbell County Public Library signing books and talking to fans.

A public art project in Jackson is hoping to raise awareness of green power - specifically, solar panels. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports small, square, blue “flags of hope” were made by community members at the Jackson EcoFair. They were created using a photographic technique called cyanotype, which uses the sun to dye fabric. More than 100 flags are scattered throughout the town.

And in Gillette, the Campbell County Fire Department recently rescued seven ducklings. County17 reports the ducklings had fallen down a storm drain. The momma duck wasn’t around, so the department turned them over to the Game and Fish Department.

A Laramie resident had another recent animal encounter. SweetwaterNow reports a mountain lion had wandered into their backyard! But Animal Control and Game and Fish were able to capture the cat and relocate it outside of town.