Wednesday, June 14

The snowmelt on Mount Moran in the Tetons is revealing an unusual feature. Cowboy State Daily reports the snow is melting in a pattern that looks very similar to a woman’s face in profile. It happens almost every year, but sometimes it’s more recognizable than others.

Four Wyoming delegates will compete at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, starting this Saturday. County17 reports the delegates include Luke Bappe, from Riverton competing in athletics, and Lewis Fancher, another athlete from Riverton participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg Torch Run. Joining them will be Jessica Purdum, an assistant athletics coach from Powell, and Keith Groeneweg, a retired Highway Patrol officer from Cheyenne, who will also participate in the Law Enforcement Final Leg Torch Run.

Two other Wyomingites are competing in a different kind of competition… History Channel’s show “Alone.” Cade Cole, a hunting guide from Crowheart, and Jodi Rose, owner of Wild River Tables in Worland, will brave the wilderness of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada for the chance to win $500,000. The first episode aired on June 8.