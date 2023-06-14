© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, June 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM MDT

The snowmelt on Mount Moran in the Tetons is revealing an unusual feature. Cowboy State Daily reports the snow is melting in a pattern that looks very similar to a woman’s face in profile. It happens almost every year, but sometimes it’s more recognizable than others.

Four Wyoming delegates will compete at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, starting this Saturday. County17 reports the delegates include Luke Bappe, from Riverton competing in athletics, and Lewis Fancher, another athlete from Riverton participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg Torch Run. Joining them will be Jessica Purdum, an assistant athletics coach from Powell, and Keith Groeneweg, a retired Highway Patrol officer from Cheyenne, who will also participate in the Law Enforcement Final Leg Torch Run.

Two other Wyomingites are competing in a different kind of competition… History Channel’s show “Alone.” Cade Cole, a hunting guide from Crowheart, and Jodi Rose, owner of Wild River Tables in Worland, will brave the wilderness of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada for the chance to win $500,000. The first episode aired on June 8.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
