Tuesday, June 13

A Gillette 4-year-old has raised about $1,200 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Gillette News Record reports Zarhya Hildebrand’s preschool takes part in the annual St. Jude’s Trike-A-Thon, which raises money for the hospital and teaches kids trike and bike safety. Her 20 second video on Facebook brought in much more than the preschool’s usual donation.

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center recently received a donation of 48 blankets, care packages, and port pillows. The Green River Star reports the gifts were put together by the Boy Scouts of America's Girl Troop 1869 as part of Tiana Lester’s Eagle Scout project.

Another donation will be protecting Evansville’s first responders. Oil City News reports national nonprofit Shield616 donated seven sets of state-of-the-art body armor to the Evansville Police Department.

And the University of Wyoming is looking for people who can share their stories of ghostly encounters in five historic hotels. The researchers want stories from The Occidental in Buffalo, The Sheridan Inn in Sheridan, The Irma in Cody, The Plains Hotel in Cheyenne, and The Virginian in Medicine Bow.