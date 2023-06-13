© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, June 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM MDT

A Gillette 4-year-old has raised about $1,200 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Gillette News Record reports Zarhya Hildebrand’s preschool takes part in the annual St. Jude’s Trike-A-Thon, which raises money for the hospital and teaches kids trike and bike safety. Her 20 second video on Facebook brought in much more than the preschool’s usual donation.

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center recently received a donation of 48 blankets, care packages, and port pillows. The Green River Star reports the gifts were put together by the Boy Scouts of America's Girl Troop 1869 as part of Tiana Lester’s Eagle Scout project.

Another donation will be protecting Evansville’s first responders. Oil City News reports national nonprofit Shield616 donated seven sets of state-of-the-art body armor to the Evansville Police Department.

And the University of Wyoming is looking for people who can share their stories of ghostly encounters in five historic hotels. The researchers want stories from The Occidental in Buffalo, The Sheridan Inn in Sheridan, The Irma in Cody, The Plains Hotel in Cheyenne, and The Virginian in Medicine Bow.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
