Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, June 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 11, 1955, the new Jackson Lake Lodge was dedicated. On June 12, 1890, the first beer was sold from a Laramie brewery. On June 13, 1849, forty-niner Joseph Berrien wrote that the Rocky Ridge on the Oregon Trail “nearly shook the waggons (sic) to pieces.” On June 13, 1892, 310 Black troops of the 9th Cavalry arrived at a camp near Suggs, which was an end-of-tracks town in northern Wyoming. Four days later, about 20 of those troops got into a shootout with Suggs citizens in a dispute fueled by racial prejudice and tensions left over from the Johnson County War. One soldier was killed. On June 13, 1929, a peak in the Wind River Range was named for Sen. F.E. Warren. On June 14, 1909, Pathfinder Dam on the North Platte River was completed at a cost of $2.2 million. On June 15, 1888, Casper was founded when the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad arrived at the site.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
