Monday, June 12

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 11, 1955, the new Jackson Lake Lodge was dedicated. On June 12, 1890, the first beer was sold from a Laramie brewery. On June 13, 1849, forty-niner Joseph Berrien wrote that the Rocky Ridge on the Oregon Trail “nearly shook the waggons (sic) to pieces.” On June 13, 1892, 310 Black troops of the 9th Cavalry arrived at a camp near Suggs, which was an end-of-tracks town in northern Wyoming. Four days later, about 20 of those troops got into a shootout with Suggs citizens in a dispute fueled by racial prejudice and tensions left over from the Johnson County War. One soldier was killed. On June 13, 1929, a peak in the Wind River Range was named for Sen. F.E. Warren. On June 14, 1909, Pathfinder Dam on the North Platte River was completed at a cost of $2.2 million. On June 15, 1888, Casper was founded when the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad arrived at the site.