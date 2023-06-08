Thursday, June 8

The historic First National Bank building in Powell is getting a much needed restoration and preservation. The Powell Tribune reports the building was built in 1917 and served as the bank until recently. Local Alleigh Richardson purchased the building and is now renovating it to house her business, Bent Corner Framing, and other local businesses. She will also build an apartment on the top floor for herself.

The middle school quilting enrichment class in Cody honored four local veterans last month with a quilt of their own. The Cody Enterprise reports many of the students came in during winter and spring break to work on the quilts.

Three members of the Green River Police Department were recently given the Medal of Valor. The Green River Star reports the medal is for when Sergeant Jesse Nielson, Officer Kevin Lennon and Officer Zachary Owens, exchanged fire with a suspect in 2021. It was given after the suspect was sentenced.

And, according to the Jelly footwear brand Melissa, Wyoming is the second most fashion forward state in the country. The top three fashion trends in the state? Blue heels, cowboy boots, and white boots.