Wednesday, June 7

A Gillette teen is the town’s first to commit to playing Division I ice hockey. The Gillette News Record reports Alexis Poppleton is also one of only a few women in the state to ever go DI. She committed to play at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum in Buffalo has received a national award. The Buffalo Bulletin reports it’s won the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It was one of four museums awarded nationwide. The award recognizes its extensive outreach program with the public. Museum staff and a community member attend an awards ceremony at the White House in July.

The National Elk Refuge’s trail camera recently snapped a picture of a rare orange raccoon walking along a river bank. Buckrail reports the raccoon has an abnormal red pigment in its fur - a condition known as erythrism.

And Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has sold out of its most popular ski season passes for next winter. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the resort didn’t cut back on available passes this year like they did last year but sold out over three months faster.