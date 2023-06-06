© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, May 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM MDT

Four veterans at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette recently received new headstones. The Gillette News Record reports two Spanish-American War veterans and two Civil War veterans either had no headstone or it was so worn away, you could barely read it. So, the Rockpile Museum researched the men and applied for headstones through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They hope to honor more veterans with headstones in the future.

A team from Powell High School’s robotics club recently returned from an international competition in Texas. The Powell Tribune reports that while Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly didn’t rank, they’ve made connections across the world that will help with future competitions.

A little closer to home, a Cokeville woman will be competing in the newest season of “Masterchef.” MyCountry 95.5 reports Megan Hayes Reid has a massive TikTok following, which is how the show found her. Her episode is out next Wednesday.

And U.S. News & World Report has ranked Wyoming as the 5th best state for higher education due to its low tuition and student debt and high graduation rates.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
