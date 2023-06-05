Monday, June 5

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 4, 1872, two con men and four investors who were duped by the Great Diamond Hoax arrived to inspect the so-called diamond fields in the Red Desert near the Colorado-Wyoming line. The two con men had convinced investors that the area was a wildly lucrative diamond mine, only to cheat them out of their money when the investors bought the diamondless land and the con men disappeared. On June 5, 1889, the first Wyoming appointee was named to West Point military academy. On June 6, 1948, President Harry Truman delivered a speech from the porch of the governor’s mansion in Cheyenne. On June 7, 1945, Natrona County released 70,000 trout in the area’s fishing waters. On June 8, 1887, the City of Douglas was incorporated. A year before that on June 9, 1886, the first issue of Bill Barlow’s Budget was published in Douglas. On June 9, 1959, the Glendo Dam was dedicated, with four beauty queens: Miss Casper, Miss Cheyenne, Miss Wyoming, and the dedication queen, and the mayor of Glendo taking part in festivities.