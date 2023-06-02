Friday, June 2

Wyomingites will get a new opportunity to learn about Heart Mountain Internment Camp. The Powell Tribune reports Sam Mihara was incarcerated at Heart Mountain as a child. He received a Wyoming Humanities grant that covers trips to seven Wyoming towns to talk about his experiences.

North Evanston Elementary School recently had a literary visitor. The Uinta County Herald reports the Busload of Books stopped by and gave every student a book. Children’s author and illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr also visited with the kids about writing and believing in yourself. North Evanston was the only Wyoming school selected for the nationwide book tour.

A student at the Jackson Hole Community School is trying to raise awareness of the issue of homelessness. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Ventura Garcia-Perez created an hour-long documentary on homelessness in Jackson. He highlights the issues facing Jackson and some solutions. He’s considering creating a follow up video or even a podcast to capture the voices of the unhoused themselves and continue to raise awareness.