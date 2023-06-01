© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, June 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT

Ryker Holtzen recently broke the University of Wyoming record for the 3,000 M Steeplechase. Steeplechase is an obstacle race in track and field. Holtzen finished in 8 minutes and 42.51 seconds.

The Thunder Basin Bolts girls softball team took home their second consecutive state title recently. The Gillette News Record reports the team won 9 - 8 over Cheyenne East.

The Glenrock High School culinary team recently traveled to Disney World to compete in the Cook Around the World competition against over 500 other students. MyCountry 95.5 reports that in the category “Session Three: Europe,” the team took first place in the main dish category, third in the side dish category, and third place overall. They also won the Chef’s Choice Award.

And Military Friendly has awarded Casper College a gold award for its military friendliness. It’s the only school in Wyoming to receive the award. Ratings were determined by combining each institution's ability to meet minimum thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, and loan default for all students, and specifically for veterans

