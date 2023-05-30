Tuesday, May 30

The University of Wyoming’s Formula Society of Automotive Engineers team took first place in the hybrid division at the Formula Hybrid + Electric competition early this month. The hybrid car competed against four other hybrids and 16 electric cars. The team also won an award for its adherence to good practices in race car design. They competed against 20 teams from the U.S. and Canada.

Sheridan Girl Scout Mariah Pierce recently donated 11 wooden American flags to first responders in Sheridan and Worland. The Sheridan Press reports Pierce makes the flags with her father. She is using this community service project in her pursuit of the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Another donation was recently made by kids. The Thunder Basin High School construction class in Gillette donated two newly built children’s playhouses to Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity and the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County.

And “Wyoming Wildlife” magazine is looking for wildlife photographs from the Cowboy State for the fourth annual Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest. Entries will be accepted through June 12.