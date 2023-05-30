© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, May 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM MDT

The University of Wyoming’s Formula Society of Automotive Engineers team took first place in the hybrid division at the Formula Hybrid + Electric competition early this month. The hybrid car competed against four other hybrids and 16 electric cars. The team also won an award for its adherence to good practices in race car design. They competed against 20 teams from the U.S. and Canada.

Sheridan Girl Scout Mariah Pierce recently donated 11 wooden American flags to first responders in Sheridan and Worland. The Sheridan Press reports Pierce makes the flags with her father. She is using this community service project in her pursuit of the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Another donation was recently made by kids. The Thunder Basin High School construction class in Gillette donated two newly built children’s playhouses to Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity and the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County.

And “Wyoming Wildlife” magazine is looking for wildlife photographs from the Cowboy State for the fourth annual Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest. Entries will be accepted through June 12.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel