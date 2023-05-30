© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, May 29

By Ivy Engel
Published May 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 28, 1902, a Union Pacific brakeman was chased by runaway railroad cars in Evanston. On May 30, 1904, a 21-year-old sheep rancher named Lincoln Morrison was ambushed and shot near Kirby Creek, in present-day Hot Springs County. He survived and his mother, Lucy Morrison Moore, AKA The Sheep Queen, offered a $3,500 reward, but the shooter was never apprehended. Four years later on May 30, 1908, the Albany County sheriff was killed in an ambush. On June 1, 1889, the premier edition of the Big Horn Rustler newspaper was published at Bonanza, an oil camp southwest of Hyattville. On June 1, 1933, the first Wyoming Highway Patrol officer assumed their duties. On June 2, 1890, the Douglas city council specified that lawns could only be watered between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Also on June 2, but in 1931, Amelia Earhart arrived in Cheyenne in an Autogiro (auto j-eye-row), a forerunner of the helicopter.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
