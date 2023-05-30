Monday, May 29

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 28, 1902, a Union Pacific brakeman was chased by runaway railroad cars in Evanston. On May 30, 1904, a 21-year-old sheep rancher named Lincoln Morrison was ambushed and shot near Kirby Creek, in present-day Hot Springs County. He survived and his mother, Lucy Morrison Moore, AKA The Sheep Queen, offered a $3,500 reward, but the shooter was never apprehended. Four years later on May 30, 1908, the Albany County sheriff was killed in an ambush. On June 1, 1889, the premier edition of the Big Horn Rustler newspaper was published at Bonanza, an oil camp southwest of Hyattville. On June 1, 1933, the first Wyoming Highway Patrol officer assumed their duties. On June 2, 1890, the Douglas city council specified that lawns could only be watered between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Also on June 2, but in 1931, Amelia Earhart arrived in Cheyenne in an Autogiro (auto j-eye-row), a forerunner of the helicopter.