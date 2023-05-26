Friday, May 26

The giant structure at the top of Mount Glory in Teton County has been removed. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the massive green passive microwave repeater was used to transmit landline calls. It’s been a landmark, used as a milepost on the 1,000-plus-foot Glory ascent, and as a hub for hundreds of stickers of local memes and inside jokes.

From taking down the old to putting up the new, the Pinedale High School library has a new mural. The Pinedale Roundup reports the art students and a professional artist created a design based on the prompt “What I love about the Pinedale area.” The mural is of several town landmarks and other local imagery.

A fossil shop in Kemmerer has been working on a rare fossil. The Kemmerer Gazette reports they found the 13-foot crocodile a few years ago near town. It’s only the second crocodile fossil they have found in eight years of digging.

And Wyoming AARP is searching for the next recipient of the annual Andrus Award for Community Service. The Sheridan Press reports the award honors 50+ Wyomingites who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community. Nominations are open until July 15.