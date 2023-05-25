© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, May 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT

The Moorcroft High School boy's golf team recently won their third straight Spring Championship. The Moorcroft Leader reports the team could only participate in three tournaments this year due to weather, but they endured wind and rain to take the trophy this time.

The American Legion National Commander just wrapped up a visit to the Big Horn Basin. The Cody Enterprise reports Vincent Troiola of Main visited with local Post members and toured museums and the Heart Mountain Internment Camp.

More than 100 pairs of cowboy boots were given to high school seniors in Pinedale earlier this month. The Pinedale Roundup reports they’re known as Jae Boots after a local who committed suicide in 2016. They’re part of the Jae Foundation’s efforts to raise awareness of mental health and remind the wearer to check in on others and ask for help when needed.

And in honor of Historic Preservation Month, Laramie Main Street Alliance has relaunched its facade grant program. The Laramie Boomerang reports the program hopes to support downtown Laramie while preserving its historic features.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel