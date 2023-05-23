Tuesday, May 23

Powell first responders welcomed one of their own back after he’d been gone for over a month due to medical issues. The Powell Tribune reports Geoff Hovivian was in New York undergoing medical treatment. The captain of the Volunteer Fire Department picked him up from the airport and surprised him with an escort of first responders to town and a reception at the firehouse.

Peabody Energy’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine in southern Campbell County is helping raise suicide awareness. The Gillette News Record reports the company painted one of their bulldozers purple and teal - the colors that have become associated with the cause. They also added a QR code for the Campbell County Prevention Council’s website, the suicide hotline, 988, and teal and purple semicolons, which have become a symbol for mental health awareness. Names of people employees know who died by suicide are also written on part of the dozer. In September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month, Peabody will donate to local organizations for all of the cubic yards of dirt that the dozer moves.

And, for the second time in his career, Wyoming Tennis Head Coach Dean Clower has been named the Mountain West Coach of the Year. The award is voted on by the league's head coaches.