Monday, May 22

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 21, 1888, Converse County was organized. Also on May 21, but in 1934, a Civilian Conservation Corps camp was established north of Guernsey Dam, and construction began on the stone buildings, steps, and picnic shelters of Guernsey State Park. Just two years later on May 21, 1936, Congress passed the Rural Electrification Act. Fifteen years later, 16 local REA cooperatives were providing three-fourths of Wyoming farms and ranches with electricity. On May 22, 1938, Laramie High School graduated 122 seniors, its largest class ever. On May 24, 1890, it was reported that the real estate boom in Cheyenne appeared to have "totally collapsed." On May 25, 1909, the U.S. Reclamation Service began selling lots in Powell, in an event regarded by locals as the founding of the town. One day later, it was reported that the state hospital building in Rock Springs was sinking because the ground was shifting because of coal mines.