Friday, May 19

Part of an episode of the new PBS series “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein” was filmed in Cody. The Cody Enterprise reports the episode explores the idea of the cowboy in the past and the present. The episode is now available for streaming on the PBS app and website.

The Wyoming Dinosaur Center near Thermopolis will be hosting its first ever Jurassic Fest next month. The Thermopolis Independent Record reports award-winning British paleontologist Dr. Dean Lomax got his start at the center and he will be headlining the event. It will also feature a sneak peek of a documentary that features Wyoming and the museum called ‘Why Dinosaurs?’

Moving to present day dinosaurs, Bighorn Audobon Society member Pam Moore recently released a children’s book on native birds. The Sheridan Press reports “Wyoming Birds for Kids” contains both illustrations and photographs of the state’s birds.

A Lovell resident recently published her first book - the first in a trilogy. The Lovell Chronicle reports Sherie Bridges Monk wrote “The Button Necklace” as a historical fiction based on her great-great-grandmother. The other two books will also follow different family histories.