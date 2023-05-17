Wednesday, May 17

Members of Powell Middle School Robotics will be attending an international robotics competition this Friday. The Powell Tribune reports five team members will compete against 80 teams from across the world.

Sheridan College has earned the Tree Campus Higher Education distinction from the Arbor Day Foundation Program. The Sheridan Press reports this is the 10th consecutive year the college has received it. To be awarded, colleges and universities must maintain a tree advisory committee, develop a campus tree management plan, dedicate annual expenditures for the campus tree program, observe Arbor Day, and organize student service-learning projects.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has also received national recognition. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports it has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program. This recognizes its commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

The city of Mills is asking residents to help name a new park. The Casper Star-Tribune reports it will be under construction this summer. Suggestions can be submitted on a Google Form on the city’s Facebook page until the end of June.