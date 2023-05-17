© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, May 17

Ivy Engel
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM MDT

Members of Powell Middle School Robotics will be attending an international robotics competition this Friday. The Powell Tribune reports five team members will compete against 80 teams from across the world.

Sheridan College has earned the Tree Campus Higher Education distinction from the Arbor Day Foundation Program. The Sheridan Press reports this is the 10th consecutive year the college has received it. To be awarded, colleges and universities must maintain a tree advisory committee, develop a campus tree management plan, dedicate annual expenditures for the campus tree program, observe Arbor Day, and organize student service-learning projects.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has also received national recognition. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports it has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program. This recognizes its commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

The city of Mills is asking residents to help name a new park. The Casper Star-Tribune reports it will be under construction this summer. Suggestions can be submitted on a Google Form on the city’s Facebook page until the end of June.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
