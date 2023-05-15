© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, May 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 15, 1930, Ellen Church, who trained in Cheyenne, became the world’s first female flight attendant. On May 16, 1986, David and Doris Young held over 150 people hostage at the elementary school in Cokeville. The couple was killed but all of the hostages survived. On May 17, 1888, Douglas became the county seat of Converse County. Also on May 17, but in 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill abolishing Shoshone Cavern National Monument and turning the property over to the City of Cody. On May 18, 1887, the cornerstone was laid for the Capitol. 18 years earlier on May 19, 1869, the Wyoming Territory was organized, with its capital at Cheyenne. On May 20, 1919, Casper’s first bus service began. On May 20, 1933, at 12:01 a.m., 3.2 percent alcohol beer became legal in Wyoming after 14 years of Prohibition nationwide. Also on May 20, but in 1956, more than 1,600 people went to the dedication of the brand new Northwest Community College in Powell.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
