Monday, May 15

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 15, 1930, Ellen Church, who trained in Cheyenne, became the world’s first female flight attendant. On May 16, 1986, David and Doris Young held over 150 people hostage at the elementary school in Cokeville. The couple was killed but all of the hostages survived. On May 17, 1888, Douglas became the county seat of Converse County. Also on May 17, but in 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill abolishing Shoshone Cavern National Monument and turning the property over to the City of Cody. On May 18, 1887, the cornerstone was laid for the Capitol. 18 years earlier on May 19, 1869, the Wyoming Territory was organized, with its capital at Cheyenne. On May 20, 1919, Casper’s first bus service began. On May 20, 1933, at 12:01 a.m., 3.2 percent alcohol beer became legal in Wyoming after 14 years of Prohibition nationwide. Also on May 20, but in 1956, more than 1,600 people went to the dedication of the brand new Northwest Community College in Powell.