© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, May 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT

Second Chance Ministries in Gillette recently opened their third House of Hope. The Gillette News Record reports there were some hiccups with funding, raising questions whether or not the house would open. But it’s open and supports men who have been released from prison to get on their feet and become self sufficient.

A Sundance veteran is trying to rebuild the local American Legion Post. The Sundance Times reports Phil Colozzi recently moved to the town and realized the post there had been disbanded in 2021. He is now the interim Commander of Post 45 and is working to contact the previous members and other veterans to rebuild its membership.

This year’s Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month poster has won first place in the nation for a record 12th time. Buckrail reports this year’s poster features a stone structure near the top of Grand Teton and discusses how and why it was built more than 150 years ago. It’s titled “The Enclosure.”

And according to fashion brand Boohoo, Wyoming’s favorite fashion decade is the 1980s. This was determined by analyzing fashion-related terms that were Googled in each state.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel