© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, May 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 7, 1942, it was reported that there was a severe cricket threat in the state. On May 10, 1881, the Johnson County government was organized. A few years later on May 10, 1890, Laramie policemen were instructed to stay out of saloons unless they were called in for something. Ten years later on May 10, 1900, it was reported that more work had been done on “Tillie Miller” and “Klondyke,” which were two gold and silver mines at the east end of Casper Mountain. Also on May 10, but in 1983, Wyoming became the 49th state to broadcast public television when KCWC-TV in Riverton aired “Sesame Street.” On May 11, 1940, about 1,000 people turned out to celebrate the opening of a new electric substation in Carpenter. It was part of the system of local power cooperatives under the new Rural Electrification Administration. On May 14, 1915, a letter from the state land commissioner was published. It urged commercial and investment clubs “to induce immigration to Wyoming.”

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel