Monday, May 8

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 7, 1942, it was reported that there was a severe cricket threat in the state. On May 10, 1881, the Johnson County government was organized. A few years later on May 10, 1890, Laramie policemen were instructed to stay out of saloons unless they were called in for something. Ten years later on May 10, 1900, it was reported that more work had been done on “Tillie Miller” and “Klondyke,” which were two gold and silver mines at the east end of Casper Mountain. Also on May 10, but in 1983, Wyoming became the 49th state to broadcast public television when KCWC-TV in Riverton aired “Sesame Street.” On May 11, 1940, about 1,000 people turned out to celebrate the opening of a new electric substation in Carpenter. It was part of the system of local power cooperatives under the new Rural Electrification Administration. On May 14, 1915, a letter from the state land commissioner was published. It urged commercial and investment clubs “to induce immigration to Wyoming.”