Wednesday, May 3

A local 16-year-old and his father recently became the first father-son duo to ski the infamous S&S Couloir in Jackson. Buckrail reports Jack Kilmain and his father Bob skied the couloir with Jack’s friend Nate Pruzan. Jack and Nate are possibly the youngest to ski it too.

Wyoming has been ranked as the best state in the country for camping. Adventure vehicle experts at Adventures on the Rock analyzed ten factors that could contribute to a successful camping trip. Wyoming scored 72 out of 100.

Another area that Wyoming has ranked highly was in volunteer efforts. The Sheridan Press reports that Wyoming ranked second in the nation for continued volunteer efforts throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2021, Wyoming had almost 16 percentage points more volunteers than the average across the nation.

And the volunteer efforts continue… the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is looking for volunteers to join their daily precipitation monitoring network. The Laramie Boomerang reports the citizen scientists need little more than a rain gauge and a few minutes of time a day.