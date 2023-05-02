Tuesday, May 2

A Wilson artist will be working in the Shetland Islands in Scotland soon. Buckrail reports Suzanne Morlock uses her art to create a conversation about the environment. She’ll be there for eight weeks.

Speaking of Northwestern artists, the Art Association in Jackson had 50 pieces of artwork submitted for its Member’s Show. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the pieces range in style and type, including a video installation, painted furniture, and traditional wall art. They represent artists of all ages and will be on display through May 25.

A columnist for the Laramie Boomerang recently came upon an unusual situation. While doing some field work, Amber Travsky came across a sheep stuck in the middle of a cattle guard. Unable to pull the sheep out herself, Travsky asked a person driving by and a local sheepherder who didn’t speak English to help. Neither was able. Finally, a third person who was driving by was able to help. And as Travsky says, they now have “good sheep karma.”

And, Vera Brown in Gillette recently celebrated her 108th birthday surrounded by family, which, the Gillette News Record reports contains 17 great-great-grandchildren. Happy Birthday Vera!