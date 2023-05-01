Monday, May 1

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 1, 1867, the Cheyenne Leader reported that there was abundant and exceedingly nutritious grass in the Wyoming Territory, good water everywhere, mild winters and cheap rates on the railroad. It was a cattleman’s paradise. A few years later, on May 1, 1869, James Hayford started the Laramie Daily Sentinel. The paper lasted 26 years when it finally folded as a weekly. On May 2, 1868, the Laramie townspeople formed an ad-hoc city government. Officials began resigning three weeks later. Also on May 2, but in 1918, the Wyoming State Tribune reported that German textbooks were burned in Lander. On May 3, 1876, Dom Pedro II, emperor of Brazil, became the first reigning monarch to visit Wyoming. Also on May 3, but in 1885, the Fort Fetterman hospital opened. On May 6, 1884, the Fremont County government was organized. Five years later, Casper was incorporated.