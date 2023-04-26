Tuesday, April 25

The city of Powell is looking to revamp the mural that has overlooked the town since 1997. The Powell Tribune reports it currently has a photo of the city’s namesake, John Wesley Powell. The city hopes to get a grant to either refurbish the mural or replace it altogether.

The Walmart in Cody has received national recognition. The Cody Enterprise reports it was named Supercenter of the Year. It was recognized for how it served the community and tourists during the floods in Yellowstone National Park last June, and for its coordination with public officials and organizations like the Red Cross during the emergency. The store was also recognized for increasing its sales and pickup and delivery volumes, and its commitment to quality customer service.

Tongue River High School has also been recognized nationally. The Sheridan Press reports the school was named a model professional learning community school by the education company Solution Tree. It was recognized for over three years of significantly improved student achievement data.

And the Douglas Budget reports the Lady Bearcats basketball team recently won its fifth straight state basketball competition.