© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, April 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:47 PM MDT

The city of Powell is looking to revamp the mural that has overlooked the town since 1997. The Powell Tribune reports it currently has a photo of the city’s namesake, John Wesley Powell. The city hopes to get a grant to either refurbish the mural or replace it altogether.

The Walmart in Cody has received national recognition. The Cody Enterprise reports it was named Supercenter of the Year. It was recognized for how it served the community and tourists during the floods in Yellowstone National Park last June, and for its coordination with public officials and organizations like the Red Cross during the emergency. The store was also recognized for increasing its sales and pickup and delivery volumes, and its commitment to quality customer service.

Tongue River High School has also been recognized nationally. The Sheridan Press reports the school was named a model professional learning community school by the education company Solution Tree. It was recognized for over three years of significantly improved student achievement data.

And the Douglas Budget reports the Lady Bearcats basketball team recently won its fifth straight state basketball competition.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel