Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, April 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 23, 1868, the Dale Creek trestle was completed east of Laramie. At the time, it was the highest in the world. On April 24, 1886, Laramie children were warned of jumping rope to excess. Also on April 24, but in 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt dedicated a new stone archway at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park. The next day, more than 2,000 people turned out in Newcastle to hear President Theodore Roosevelt speak for half an hour on politics, citizenship and the benefits of federal support for irrigation. On April 29, 1918, 27 draftees left Cheyenne’s Union Pacific Depot for training at Camp Lewis, Washington. A few years later, on April 26, 1927, the Albany County sheriff was shot by a car thief east of Laramie. April 27, 1888, the first Wyoming Arbor Day was proclaimed. On April 28, 1942, Sublette County started rationing sugar because of the war. On April 29, 1960, Fort Laramie was designated as a national historic site.

