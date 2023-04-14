© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, April 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM MDT

A Northwest College student has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar. The Powell Tribune reports Karlyn Johnson Fazen was nominated based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.

Meanwhile, a school in Casper is the latest local school to get its own greenhouse. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Casper Community Greenhouse Project worked with Park Elementary to apply for grants and build it. The students can grow whatever they’d like but they are currently planning to grow produce and have their own farmer’s market.

New signs at Dalbey Memorial Park in Gillette will raise awareness of mental health resources for the community. The Gillette News Record reports six to 10 signs with simple messages and QR codes will connect people to a website with resources. The signs are a project of local Justin Walker.

And Laramie Connections Center is hoping to recognize volunteers throughout the community. The Laramie Boomerang reports the program, called The Good Lamaritan, hopes to also help raise awareness of community organizations and increase the number of volunteers.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
