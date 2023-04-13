Thursday, April 13

A former Powell Tribune reporter has made the front page of the New York Times. The Powell Tribune reports Kayla Gahagan is now a freelance journalist. She’s contributed to several Times stories in the past, but this was the first time her byline made it onto the front page. The story covered a ceremony in Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

Staying in the Big Horn Basin, A new artists’ guild is forming in Worland for the surrounding basin. Northern Wyoming News reports the founders, Sherry Stottler and Tym Mazet, are hoping to revive the once-thriving Worland Artists group.

Now to wildlife, some owls in Gillette have found an unusual home. The Gillette News Record reports a pair moved in when the Menards store was built in 2015. June and Bruce have raised multiple clutches of chicks in the outdoor center under the watchful eye of the store’s employees.

And Hulett has been designated as a Purple Heart Community by Governor Mark Gordon. The Sundance Times reports the town is the second one in the state to receive the designation. It is to express gratitude to military personnel who were wounded or killed in combat.