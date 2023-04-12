Wednesday, April 12

The Cottonwood Creek Bridge in Winchester is looking for a new home. Northern Wyoming News reports the Washakie Museum and Cultural Center decided against taking the historic bridge, as originally planned, because of its lead paint. WYDOT will instead create engineering records of the bridge, take photos, and collect a written history to be sent to the Library of Congress. The museum will create an interpretive display about the bridge, and then Washakie County can dispose of it if no one else wants to take it on.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program is looking into another historical item with a Wyoming link. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports it’s a handgun in British Columbia, Canada. The Colt Single Action Army manufactured in 1892 has “HAT CREEK WYO” inscribed on the inside of its pistol grip. The museum believes it is connected to the Fort Hat Creek in today’s Niobrara County.

And the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody has been ranked as the ninth best history museum in the country by the readers of USA Today.