Manufacturing, price gouging are among the concerns about new U.S. military arms race

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed a U.S. national security problem. The country can't make rockets and artillery shells nearly as fast as they get used when two major countries go to war. That's triggered an effort to speed up munitions manufacturing in the United States. Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports.

FRANK MORRIS, BYLINE: U.S.-made artillery rounds are just empty steel until they reach this sprawling plant in southeast Iowa.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL RINGING)

MORRIS: This is where they're filled with explosives. Army Lieutenant Colonel Jason Crist runs the place.

JASON CRIST: The Iowa Army ammunition plant was established in 1940. Its history kind of links back to the mobilization in the United States in preparation for World War II.

MORRIS: The dawn of a big weapons manufacturing buildout, kind of like now. The plant's enormous, but it isn't producing artillery shells fast enough.

MARK CANCIAN: The Ukrainians have been burning through in one month what the United States produces in an entire year.

MORRIS: Mark Cancian, senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says the U.S. has already sent Ukraine more than a million howitzer shells and thousands of missiles. That's exacerbating a problem that Cancian says traces back to a famous meeting at the end of the Cold War called the last supper, where defense industry leaders got word that, without the Soviet Union to worry about, the arms race was over.

CANCIAN: There was not going to be enough business to keep them all going that they would need to consolidate, so industry listened and consolidated.

MORRIS: Now Cancian says the threat of war with China or Russia hovers, and we are not ready. Those artillery shells coming off the line in Iowa - the Pentagon wants them made six times faster, along with a huge increase in missile production, a tall order, according to Cynthia Cook. She tracks the defense industry for the Center for Strategic and International Studies and says just staffing up will be tough.

CYNTHIA COOK: One factory I talked to in the Midwest said that they had previously recruited in about a 50-mile diameter around their factory, but they had to increase it to a 400-mile diameter just to find people.

MORRIS: And those people can't work without tools, parts and raw materials.

COOK: The machine tools you need might have a several-year backorder. You have to develop your rail lines. And this is all just in the final assembly stages. You also have to surge your manufacturing industrial base, your entire supply chain.

MORRIS: This all has to happen at the same time. It's a major push that's going to cost billions. But Congress seems more than willing to fund it.

JULIA GLEDHILL: Defense spending is growing at an incredibly unsustainable rate.

MORRIS: Julia Gledhill is a defense analyst at the Project on Government Oversight.

GLEDHILL: Last year we saw Congress add $45 billion more than the President and even the Pentagon asked for, and this year the budget is likely to exceed $1 trillion.

MORRIS: Gledhill says military spending excesses were common during the Cold War, like the Pentagon spending $435 for basic hammers. She thinks we're in for more stories like that.

GLEDHILL: One major potential pitfall of surging weapon production is the increased risk of corporate price gouging.

MORRIS: In their urgent rush to build weapons faster, Gledhill says lawmakers are practically inviting defense industry rip-offs. Congress has waived rules that would normally govern munitions purchases, allowing bigger multi-year orders. She says it's also scrapping accounting requirements that would otherwise force companies to justify prices. So there's a new arms race on. Military planners say the U.S. is behind, but catching up will be costly and possibly wasteful. For NPR News, I'm Frank Morris.

