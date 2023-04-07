Friday, April 7

Rozet Elementary School in Gillette is now home to a flag stitched together by soldiers during the Vietnam War. The Gillette News Record reports it was gifted by Vietnam veteran Jerry Hight. It will be hung in the school’s gym where the annual welcome home day for veterans is held.

The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team has won the NJCAA National Championship for the first time in the school’s history. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports the squad scored over 20 points more than the second-place team. In addition, the Mustangs had eight All-Americans and their coach was named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year and Coach of the Tournament.

Another athlete, Jaelin Kauf from Alta, has won another national skiing title. Buckrail reports Kauf took first in the U.S. Freestyle Championships. It was her fifth total national championship win and fourth in a row.

And for anyone looking for some skiing, Casper had 26.7 inches of snow on Monday, which set the all-time daily snowfall record in the city for any day of the year. Some sources report up to 35 inches of snow from the storm, which would break the record for the all-time biggest snowstorm set in 1982.