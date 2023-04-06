Thursday, April 6

Jupiter the great horned owl recently received a big donation of livestock heart meat for his meals. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Lander Regional Office cares for Jupiter after he received injuries that mean he can’t be released into the wild. Frank’s Butcher Shop in Hudson donated the meat for the educational bird.

Two people who hardly knew each other are now renovating a motel in Greybull. Cowboy State Daily reports Amanda McGrew from Arizona and Kyle Black of Montana had a mutual connection and a shared love of flipping houses before they met to buy the Best K-Bar Motel. They plan to make one arm of the motel into longer-term housing and the other arm into short-term rentals.

A sixth grader from Saratoga will represent Wyoming in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this year. The Gillette News Record reports Cooper Smith correctly spelled “evaporation” for the win in the state spelling bee.

In another competition, forty-two Buffalo High School students will be headed to the Future Business Leaders of America national competition. The Buffalo Bulletin reports this sets a new school record for qualifiers.