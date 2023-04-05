Wednesday, April 5

The Jackson Hole News and Guide recently brought back a competition from the 1970s. The Annual Town of Jackson Chuck Hole contest invited residents to submit their favorite local pothole for consideration. The categories included largest pothole and best field of potholes. There was also a competition for the best route mapped between a contestant’s home and the downtown post office without denting a rim on a pothole. Bonus points were awarded for the best name given in any category.

A tiny kitten found in minus 30-degree weather in Cody is getting a new accessory. Cowboy State Daily reports Popsicle lost her tail, most of her ears, and toes on all four of her feet from frostbite, but she’s been recovering well. Now, she’ll be able to get around even better with the help of an all-terrain wheelchair, custom-built for her.

A bigger cat - a mountain lion - was spotted in Gillette last week. The Gillette News Record reports at least one, maybe up to three, lions were in town. One was captured and relocated and grainy security camera footage showed another one or two in a resident’s yard.