Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, April 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM MDT

The Jackson Hole News and Guide recently brought back a competition from the 1970s. The Annual Town of Jackson Chuck Hole contest invited residents to submit their favorite local pothole for consideration. The categories included largest pothole and best field of potholes. There was also a competition for the best route mapped between a contestant’s home and the downtown post office without denting a rim on a pothole. Bonus points were awarded for the best name given in any category.

A tiny kitten found in minus 30-degree weather in Cody is getting a new accessory. Cowboy State Daily reports Popsicle lost her tail, most of her ears, and toes on all four of her feet from frostbite, but she’s been recovering well. Now, she’ll be able to get around even better with the help of an all-terrain wheelchair, custom-built for her.

A bigger cat - a mountain lion - was spotted in Gillette last week. The Gillette News Record reports at least one, maybe up to three, lions were in town. One was captured and relocated and grainy security camera footage showed another one or two in a resident’s yard.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
