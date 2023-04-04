Tuesday, April 4

A Cheyenne Central High School alumn was recently recognized for her work as a social worker. The Lander Journal reports Kaylee Jeffrey received the 2023 Colorado Social Worker of the Year from the National Association of Social Workers. Jeffrey has worked with children for over 15 years.

Casper will be hosting the “Championship of Champions” Indian horse relays this fall. The Casper Star Tribune reports the competition will take place in September. Teams from Indigenous nations across the Northwestern U.S. and Canada compete for months for their chance to qualify.

A California man recently racked up a list of charges after allegedly stealing a $4 Matcha tea from the Cody Walmart. The Cody Enterprise reports Nicholas K. Webb led police on a short pursuit before refusing to open the car door or cooperate with officers. He was charged with interference with a peace officer, speeding in an urban district and criminal trespass.

From a Gillette police call, an out of control fire was caused by a dog. The Gillette News Record reports a man had a barrel fire going when his dog grabbed an oil covered glove. It caught fire and the dog ran around with it, lighting multiple fires. It took three fire chiefs and 17 firefighters to put it out. There were no injuries.