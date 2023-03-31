© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, March 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM MDT

In the spirit of April Fool’s here are some stories that may have you wondering - is it true?

Do you remember when Teton County sold to the highest bidder? Last year, The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported that Mick Axxon, a Chicago-based trillionaire who comes to the county for the weekends, bought a fancy leather cowboy hat downtown and then purchased the county for nuteen squillion dollars. Axxon, in collaboration with Motley Crüe’s co-founder and bassist, Mikki Trixxx, will develop the hole as a Crüe-focused theme park, starting with a neon umlaut at the summit of the Grand Teton.

In an attempt to solve the housing crisis, The News and Guide also reported that Jackson was giving out “anywhere-but-here” funding. In order to receive it, residents needed to prove they will move to at least 150 miles outside the town of Jackson. There are several other bonuses residents could apply for.

What about the time that Kanye West was going to help Park County officials with their blowing trash problem? The Powell Tribune reported last year that West was tired of seeing wind-blown plastics. So, his workers would collect all of the bags scattered around the Cody landfill. They would then become a base material for a new line of shoes, called “Yeezy Breezys.” Happy April Fools!

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
