© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

What over-the-counter Narcan means for combating opioid overdoses

Published March 30, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT
The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed. (Matt Rourke/AP)
The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the sale of Narcan, a nasal spray to treat overdoses, for over-the-counter, non-prescription purchase. It’s a long-awaited victory for combating the opioid epidemic, particularly to curb overdoses and deaths from fentanyl. But the greater naloxone drug manufacturing industry has put high prices on life-saving products, targeting people’s fear of fentanyl and keeping the prevention drug out of people’s hands.

Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, speaks to host Deepa Fernandes about the new FDA approval and what it means for combating the opioid epidemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.