Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, March 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM MDT

A Gillette teen recently won two awards for his music. The Gillette News Record reports Shawn Keller was named the Horizon Male Entertainer and Vocalist in the traditional country categories of the North America Country Music Associations International competition. He performed two song sets in each category that included one original song and one cover.

Another artist from Wyoming has recently started touring. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Duane Betts recently moved to the area. He and his band Palmetto Motel just started their nationwide tour in Jackson. Betts’ newest album took inspiration from the Jackson area.

A seasoned singer, Moorcroft native Chancey Williams and his band the Younger Brothers, recently released their sixth album. The Sundance Times reports this is in anticipation of the band debuting at the Grand Ole Opry next month.

And the Wyoming Arts Council is seeking music from Wyoming musicians for the 2023 Summer Road Trip Playlist. The call is open to musicians of all genres. Songs will be judged based on the merit of the song and the quality of the recording. Submissions are due April 28.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
